Harry Mold's 'Treadmill In A Desert' Exudes Confidence

Everything about Harry Mold exudes confidence.

Born in East London before making his way to Essex, he's always been surrounded by strong personalities.

It's something that comes across in his music, too, this brisk directness, this desire to achieve the impossible.

New single 'Treadmill In A Desert' lands in a few hours, and it's about being trapped, about being constrained.

Deftly picked out and powerfully transmitted, it's a punchy return from the songwriter.

He comments...

"‘Treadmill In A Desert’ is all about the pressure you can feel when you’re in a stagnant/stationary state of mind. Like when you feel things around you moving at a normal pace, but nothing is changing in your own head."

"This feeling made me feel like I was about to explode so I transmitted that straight to my song."

Tune in now.

