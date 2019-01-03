Harry Harris Shares Melancholic New Song 'Apocalypse'

Welsh born and Edinburgh based, Harry Harris seems to tap into something explicitly honest, almost primeval in his work.

2015's superb full length 'Songs About Other People' won huge acclaim, followed by a mature, confident EP in 2017.

New album 'I Feel Drunk All The Time' lands on June 21st, another work full of grace and a sense of common humanity.

A full tour is already under way, with Harry Harris deciding to unveil one last preview.

'Apocalypse' was the final song written for the record, and it contains a trace of influence from American artist Julien Baker.

Billowing with feeling, 'Apocalypse' comes equipped with a video that utilises illustration from Chris Riddell'.

A remarkable and entirely apt pairing, Harry Harris comments:

"This is the last song I wrote for the album. Sonically we tried to ape the guitar sound from Julien Baker’s 'Rejoice', and I’m really grateful to Iain Hutchison for nailing it. Listening back to a lot of these songs before going into the studio I noticed that the weather - specifically, heat and storms - were coming up a lot. This song continues in that vein.”

Tune in now.

Catch Harry Harris at the following shows:

June

13 Sheffield Cafe #9

21 Edinburgh Southern Exposure

28 Glasgow St James Church

July

19 Edinburgh Leith Depot

