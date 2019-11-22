Harry Edwards Exploring Masculinity And Brotherhood On 'Tame'

Rising songwriter Harry Edwards has shared his potent new single 'Tame'.

Hailing from Norfolk, the raw creativity of his work has seen Harry Edwards move in the studio alongside Usher, FKA Twigs, 6LACK, Rae Sremmurd and more.

Now focussing on his own solo output, new single 'Tame' is an astonishing piece of spartan future-soul.

The production has a skeletal chassis, the sparse beat underpinning those gloopy, murky, highly atmospheric synth sounds.

Lyrically, Harry Edwards explored masculinity in all its guises, while celebrating the nature of brotherhood.

He explains: "'Tame' was part of a collection of songs written at a point in my life that felt uncertain and so acted as a coping mechanism."

"I wasn’t aware at the time, but I was drawing on lots of music I had heard from my childhood. This enabled us to quite quickly manifest some ideas for the video with director Kalina Pulit that included themes of isolation, hopelessness and masculinity with shades of abstraction to convey this through a lens of memory, nostalgia and dreams."

The full video is out now, and it's a bold, emotionally gripping piece - tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.