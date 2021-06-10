Harrison Whitford Links With Phoebe Bridgers, Eva B. Ross On 'Linoleum'

Harrison Whitford has shared absorbing new track 'Linoleum'.

The American musician has been a key part in Phoebe Bridgers' touring band, working with her on those lung-bursting international tours.

Yet his own material also stands out from the pack. New album 'Afraid Of Nothing' is out on November 12th, and the first preview is pretty damn special.

'Linoleum' is a scratchy piece of guitar pop, a piece of self-analysis that comes wrapped in a neat ear-worm melody.

As if to repay the favour, backing vocals come from Phoebe Bridgers, joined the always-listenable Eva B. Ross.

Harrison Whitford comments...

"'Linoleum' is a song I wrote in an effort to examine my life and certain mistakes I had made within a relationship. A way of reckoning with parts of myself that I had spent a lifetime repressing only for those parts to have confused, misdirected voices. I wrote it in an effort to give those parts of myself a voice that wasn’t steeped in shame or judgment. I wanted to write something that felt accountable but conducive to healing."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Zack Whitford

- - -