Harmony Byrne Shares Affecting New Song 'Loving You Is Lonely'

Harmony Byrne grew up in a large Mormon family in Australia, surrounded by the music of the church.

Discovering rock 'n' roll as a teenager, it altered her perceptions on the places music could touch, changing her life in the process.

Becoming a songwriter, her lilting take on Americana-hewn musicality results in something with an incredible sense of longing.

New release 'Loving You Is Lonely' walks at its own pace, with its meditative qualities offset by Harmony's beautifully gripping vocal.

With electric piano and a breathy saxophone solo to augment her introspection, it's a perfectly weighted piece of songwriting, softly melodic but wonderfully gripping.

She comments:

An observation on love and the kind of prioritization that comes with that. Sometimes it's hard loving someone whose first love is their art. But then again, you probably wouldn’t love that person as much if they weren’t passionate about those things anyway. 'Loving You is Lonely' is a song about acknowledging this and accepting it with grace and understanding.​​​​​​​

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jess Brohier

