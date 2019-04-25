Harlequiin Embraces Hedonism On 'Eat Me Up Astoria'

London's Harlequiin has worked with some of the biggest names around.

As a session musician he's performed alongside The Maccabees, Sundara Karma and Bonobo, while also producing last year's excellent debut EP from Eloise.

Working on his own material, Harlequiin is currently prepping his fourth solo EP ‘Decade’s Dream’, set to land further into summer.

It's a lush, vibrant return, his pop-edged melodies matched to this lust for life approach that renders each song with a potent euphoria.

New song 'Eat Me Up Astoria' is online now, a reference not to the former London venue but to a site on the Pacific North West coast.

The track was inspired by “a road trip to a small town on the Pacific Coast in Oregon” Rory explains. “Astoria has that kind of wild, nowhere town hedonistic feel about it. It's a beautiful, faded industrial town with an amazing kind of energy, still full of surprises”.

Tune in now.

