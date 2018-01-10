Harlee's 'Now I Know' Is Bold And Powerful

In a few hours Harlee will drop her new EP 'It's Personal'.

Out in the morning (October 19th) it's a broad, lucid return, pointed in its approach but with an open, creative vibe.

Still only 18 years old, the prodigal talent blossoms at every turn, pushing her music as far as it will go.

With fans on tenterhooks we're able to share one final preview, and it's one of her most tender moments yet.

'Now I Know' is bold and powerful, rooted in that emphatic vocal and her confident, outward songwriting.

Carrying a real weight of truth, you can check out 'Now I Know' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.