Harkin's 'Body Clock' Yearns For A Sense Of Space

UK songwriter Harkin shares new song 'Body Clock'.

A hugely respected musician who has performed live with acts as disparate as Sleater-Kinney and Wild Beasts, Harkin's own work walks a singular path.

New album 'Honeymoon Suite' was largely crafted over a multitude of lockdowns, and it emerges on June 17th through Hand Mirror.

Out now, new single 'Body Clock' is a wonderful offering, an enchanting piece of music that matches effervescent beauty to fantastic lyrics.

Harkin discusses the need for space, and pushes back against the confines that so many of us were subjected to over the past two years.

The imaginative video was crafted by Pastel Castle, and utilises pixel art animated visuals.

She comments: "I was a big fan of Pastel Castle's work and felt like this song would be a perfect fit. I wrote and recorded it during lockdown in a flat with no outdoor space. My brother loaned me a Nintendo Switch and I found solace in games with large maps to explore. Songwriting and gameplay can both have the power to transport and the video Pastel Castle has created takes me on a beautiful and perilous quest."

Adding to this, Pastel Castle says: "The video for 'Body Clock' is a piece of frame-by-frame pixel art animation, which I had the best time making here at my little home studio in Leeds. Many days were focused entirely on tailoring the movement of Katie's Sprite / Avatar to align with the mood of the track. I'm very happy with our collaboration and feel inspired now to go on a bit of an adventure of my own."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kate Hewett

