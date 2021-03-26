Har Mar Superstar Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Har Mar Superstar has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

The American artist was a key player in the post-Millennial New York scene, and later released two records via Julian Casablancas' Cult Records imprint .

A few days ago Star Tribune reported the accounts of several women, each of whom alleged actions of sexual misconduct perpetrated by the artist.

The reporting includes several different accounts, including one women, who said she was previously a friend of Har Mar Superstar until he allegedly exposed his penis to her, before pushing it in her face at his home in 2016.

In réponse, Har Mar Superstar has issued a lengthy statement, in which he “categorically” denies the reports, while also admitting to “conduct that was harmful, abusive, and selfish.”

“Several years ago, I started a process of being honest with myself about how, fueled by a toxic mixture of alcohol, drugs, and cavalier sexuality, I was harming people around me and failing them and myself,” he wrote in the statement.

He added: “I am profoundly and sincerely sorry for the harm that I have caused.”

Har Mar Superstar - real name Sean Matthew Tillman - currently plays in the band Heart Bones. The group were due to play a show at Minneapolis venue First Avenue, which the venue has now cancelled.

His statement can be found below.

