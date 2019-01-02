Happa Ventures Past The Darkness With 'Only Light'

Happa has shared new release 'Only Light' - tune in now.

The producer has a slim but potent catalogue, one that explores club tropes while also filtering through aspects of his Middle Eastern heritage.

The electronic musician - real name Samir Alikhanizadeh - is currently preparing a fresh batch of material, comprising of a triptych of releases composed of six tracks.

The first of these tracks is online now, with Happa describing 'Only Light' as his first true 'song' to reach the public gaze.

Toying with memory, Happa re-contextualised elements of his club influences, providing something fractured but still beautiful.

Opening a fresh chapter for his work, 'Only Light' will be accompanied by 'Only Darkness' - soon to be released, this flipside edition will feature vocals from Shame's Charlie Steen.

Tune in now.

