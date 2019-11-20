Happa, 96 Back Share New Split Release

Happa and 96 Back shared two sides of a new split release.

It's a busy spell for Happa, who recently dropped his emphatic double header 'Only Light' / 'Only Darkness'.

Recently sparring with Shame frontman Charlie Steen, the producer now links with 96 Back for a new project.

Out now on his own PT5 label, Happa's 'LS14 Battler' contribution defies straight forward labelling - loosely a techno centric release, his use of broken beat inflections deconstructs the label still further.

96 Back shares '36th Chamberlain' and it steers into IDM climes, utilising ambient textures with darker electronic foreboding.

Tune in now.

