HANYA's 'Monochrome' Is A Bittersweet Indie Pop Ode

Brighton's HANYA have shared their beautiful new single 'Monochrome'.

The band fuse shoegaze elements with coy songwriting, opting for beauty and emotion tied together as one.

The south coast group's penchant for dreamy melodies comes to the fore on their new single, penned during lockdown.

With live shows pushed to one side, HANYA decided to roll up their sleeve and hone their ideas, resulting in this gorgeous single.

Online now, 'Monochrome' is a real pearl, an immaculately formed piece of guitar pop worth placing alongside Beach House.

HANYA singer Heather Sheret comments...

"With a break from live shows, each of us had a chance to reinvigorate our songwriting. It’s difficult when you’re always rehearsing for the next show to really mess around and make music with no real direction."

"‘Monochrome’ started off this way, a hazy-pop ballad written on a midi-keyboard. Now we’re all back together, we fleshed out the chaos together and developed the track’s full dream-pop potential. It’s a song about re-connection with what makes you happy, taking pleasure from the little things."

Tune in now.

