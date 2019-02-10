Hanne Hukkelberg's 'Tobelittle' Video Is Shot Through With Intimacy

Norway's Hanne Hukkelberg is this relentless creative force.

The past three years have brought three exceptional albums, opening with 2017's superb full length 'Trust'.

The celebrated soundtrack project 'My Heart Belongs To Daddy' landed last year, but these achievements are perhaps exceeded by her latest endeavour.

Out now, new album 'Birthmark' is shot through with curiosity, these organic pop tapestries punctuated by unexpected moments and alien elements.

Set to play London's Old Blue Last on October 21st, Hanne has overseen a new short film based on her song 'Tobelittle'.

A fascinating piece of avant pop, the video twists narrative viewpoints around, with Hanne observing herself as a child.

Achieving a surprising degree of intimacy, it's a bold, quite raw clip.

She explains...

this is a video where i kind of watch my self, watch my self sing and watch my self develop. for me personally this video is encouraging me to keep evolving as a person, and not give up on my self, try to embrace change, the new shapes of my self and to embrace that by myself and my beloved ones around me.

Katiana Zachariou has filmed, directed and edited this and made a beautiful frame around this theme, and i hope this will inspire others to embrace them selves and others as well.

Tune in now.

Catch Hanne Hukkelberg at London's Old Blue Last on October 21st - tickets are free, and you can grab one HERE.

Full tour dates:

October

12 Essen Peng Festival (Germany)

13 Hamburg Turmzimmer (Germany)

14 Berlin Monarch (Germany)

16 Frankfurt Mousonturm Lokal (Germany)

17 Hannover Feinkost Lampe (Germany)

