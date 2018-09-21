Hannah's Little Sister Share New Single '20'

Liverpool risers Hannah's Little Sister have shared new single '20'.

The band met while studying at LIPA, and there's more than a taste of Mersey magic in their music.

Touchstones such as Sonic Youth or Pavement could be mentioned, with Hannah's Little Sister re-purposing the best of the US underground for their own needs.

Naggingly contagious new single '20' is online now, all barbed riffs and delicious melody, connected by some fantastic word play.

The video is set at a birthday party, with Hannah's Little Sister explaining:

“Truthfully it was just an excuse for us to eat loads of food and make a lot of mess. Much like any birthday party at any age. You eat too much food, have too much fun and inevitably you end up feeling sick, full and tired.”

Tune in now.

