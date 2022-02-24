Hannah Diamond's 'Staring At The Ceiling' Is A Pop Teaser

PC Music co-founder Hannah Diamond returns with new single 'Staring At The Ceiling'.

The pop creative made her mark in 2013, with viral SoundCloud cuts like 'Pink And Blue' and 'Every Night' screaming across the internet.

Hannah lead from the front during PC Music's first wave, and now she's ready to inaugurate a fresh era.

New single 'Staring At The Ceiling' is online now, matching arena level pop effects to a punk-like defiance for the norm.

Amid surrealist effects and bubbling digitalism, Hannah's vocal dwells on heartache and frustration.

“‘Staring At The Ceiling’ marks the start of a new era of my music and my creative output,” says Hannah; “An era where I am more confident in my abilities but also in the message of my work. A lot has changed since I released ‘Hi’ but when I lie in my bed, I’m still the same girl staring at the ceiling wishing I wasn’t alone in my bedroom.”

Out now, 'Staring At The Ceiling' is accompanied by news of live shows in Leeds, Manchester, and Glasgow, with a special PC Music showcase set to hit London in June.

Check out 'Staring At The Ceiling' below.

Catch Hannah Diamond at the following shows:

April

27 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

28 Glasgow SWG3 Studio Warehouse

29 Manchester Band on The Wall

