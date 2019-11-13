Hannah Diamond Learns To Keep Going With 'Love Goes On'

Hannah Diamond has shared her new single 'Love Goes On'.

The future-pop auteur will release her debut album 'Reflections' later this month, while a flurry of headline shows have been confirmed.

Outstanding demand has pushed her to confirm a second London show, and with tickets on sale now Hannah has ushered her new single out into the world.

That PC Music sheen in full effect on the new release, and 'Love Goes On' peppers this with moments of austere melancholy.

There's dark humour in the lyrics, too, as Hannah Diamond states: "Staying alive 'til I die..."

She comments: “‘Love Goes On’ for me is a continuation song to 'Invisible', it’s set in the same realm but things are beginning to become more hopeful. Part of me is still waiting for him to call me but the other part of me is starting to realise that the love I felt was always inside of me. And that even though it’s over, love goes on”.

Vasilisa Forbes directs the dazzling clip, which focusses on Hannah Diamond - check out 'Love Goes On' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.