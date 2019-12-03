Hannah Diamond, Danny L Harle Combine On 'Part Of Me'

Hannah Diamond has shared her new Danny L Harle collaboration 'Part Of Me'.

The groundbreaking pop queen has been in the studio, focussing on fresh material with a variety of different collaborators.

Danny L Harle is at the desk for 'Part Of Me' and stylistically it nails some familiar PC Music touchstones while also adding some glorious songwriting moments.

EDM drops attached to some trance bluster, the luminous pop songcraft shines through like a glo-in-the-dark skeleton in a kid's bedroom.

Out now, it's a gleaming, surging return, one that fully places Hannah Diamond front and centre on the pop landscape.

The following press quotes have been supplied, and we encourage you to read in as a conversation piece, perhaps mimicking the voices of both parties:

Danny L Harle says: “It started off with the lullaby/celeste pattern and we were working in and around this kind of sleepy twinkly melody. And it was supposed to be a sleepy song. But as the lyrics came together we worked out there was a possibility for there to be this repressed inner excitement/keenness that could come out in a really hard section.”

Hannah Diamond adds: “We were writing to that from some of my lyrics from the Diamond Dictionary, that I had no music for. I had so many to choose from ‘cos I'd been writing loads. I was looking at a few different documents I had of lyrics and then these ones suddenly clicked and fell together really quickly. And because of the melody, I found a new meaning in the lyrics to what I thought they meant to me before.”

The producer concludes: “The lullaby sort of represents how you might present those feelings outwardly, whereas the harder section is more representative of how that feeling feels inside you. Both sides to the track are really just the same feeling expressed in two different ways.”

Tune in now.

