Hannah Diamond Blazes A Trail With 'Invisible'

Future pop trailblazer Hannah Diamond has shared her new single 'Invisible'.

Part of the neon-glow that surrounds PC Music, pop savante Hannah Diamond is currently prepping her debut album.

Out on November 22nd, 'Reflections' is her most complete, in-depth statement yet, and it will be followed by three headline dates in London, Berlin, and Paris.

New single 'Invisible' is online, this searing, super-slick return, one drenched in irony, wit, and pop speculation.

Daniel Swan directed the phenomenal video, and it's a digital phantasia, one that places Hannah Diamond front and centre.

Hannah comments...

“Daniel helped me bring to life a story where I am working towards creating a pixel-perfect digital version of myself as I navigate feeling inadequate in a world dominated by advertising, fame and stardom. I am perpetually surrounded by screens and on display for everyone to see, but paradoxically feel completely invisible to the one person who I wish would notice me.”

“The ‘Invisible’ world represents a hyper-real reflection of real life, mirroring aspects of my day to day; It explores the processes of constructing my own ‘image’, as I work to completely digitise myself to be remembered virtually forever.”

Tune in now.

Catch Hannah Diamond at the following shows:

December

5 London Fire

11 Paris La Boule Noire

12 Berlin Fitzroy

Photo Credit: Hannah Diamond

