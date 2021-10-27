Hana Vu's Crunching 'Gutter' Steers Into Her Roots

Hana Vu has shared a powerful, crunching take on 'Gutter'.

Her new album 'Public Storage' is out on November 5th via Ghostly International, and it offers a further display of her songwriting potency.

Album cut 'Gutter' leans in on her roots, with its grunge palette nodding to mid 90s classics, while lyrically steering the song in a distinctly different direction.

An ode to alternative media, 'Gutter' is about learning to find yourself in the online environment.

She comments...

“I used to watch these YouTube videos called Tales of Mere Existence by Levni Yilmaz when I was in middle school and then rediscovered them while writing this record. I actually wrote him a letter when I was 12 … this song is based on one of his shorts.”

This new live clip removes much of the arrangement, focussing instead on Hana Vu's guitar-driven rush, and those punchy melodies.

Tune in now.