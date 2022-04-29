Hana Lili Learns To Open Up With 'Burden'

Welsh born songwriter Hana Lili returns with new single 'Burden'.

The artist's debut EP 'Flowers Die In The Summer' landed last year, alerting fans to a new talent.

Softly assured, her quiet, almost minimalist approach had a touch of beauty to it that was thoroughly beguiling.

'Burden' continues her journey, and we're hearing aspects of mid 90s pop amid its 2k22 template.

Re-contextualising aspects of the classic to filter out the new, 'Burden' is about learning to open up.

Co-produced alongside Frank Colucci (JGrrey, Rose Gray), 'Burden' marks a new direction for Hana Lili.

She comments: “This song is about walking around with a big dark cloud looming over your head. It's about being afraid that if you talk about how you truly feel it might have a negative effect on the other person. Being honest, and opening up about your feelings is so important, but there is always a feeling of guilt, and an idea that you might be a burden on someone else.”

Harry Plowden directs the intimate visuals - tune in now.

- - -