Hamzaa's 'London' Is An Alternative Glimpse Of The City

There's something about the music of Hamzaa that is innately tied to London.

Perhaps it's that honesty, that sense of grit, or maybe it's the sheer raw, determined ambition that propels the Dalston native forwards.

We can't quite define it, but it comes through most clearly of all in her new single 'London', a salute to the titular city.

But don't go looking for red busses and underground transport signs, this is a glimpse of another, all-too rarely seen, side to the capital.

She comments: “I wrote a song about my city, my London, I love this place and I’m so happy I get to share that with the world. I feel like now more than ever huge changes are happening across the city and we may not like it all, but the people and the energy, the lifestyle and the culture is what makes this place home, and I’m sure you feel the same way about where you’re from, wherever you’re from.”

So the video traces her path around East London, featuring (in no particular order) gal dem founder Liv Little, Reprezent Radio DJs Henrie VII and Rellik The Don, Foundation FM’s Ellie Prohan, singer/songwriter Rachel Chinouriri, producer/songwriter Pantha, producer Ragz, photographer (and Clash contributor) Vicky Grout, Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams and artists Tia Carys, Kali Claire and Benji Flow.

Tune in now.

