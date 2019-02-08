Hamzaa Impresses With New 'Phases' EP

Soulful Londoner Hamzaa has shared her gorgeous new EP 'Phases' in full.

The vocalist is part of a new wave of artists adding a UK slant to soulful songwriting, resulting in some special releases.

'Phases' certainly sits at the forefront, five gorgeous tracks hewn from a highly personal place.

Opening with the superbly relaxed 'Sunday Morning' Hamzaa seems to find comfort in sound, with her lugubrious delivery emphasising each passing word.

'Home' is a raw slice of neo-soul, while 'Unlucky' finds Hamzaa picking through her past mistakes to find a future path.

Out now, it underlines Hamzaa's precious stance, as well as the depth of her talent - check it out now.

While you're here... Hamzaa has also shot an acoustic clip for 'Sunday Morning' - accompanied by friends and family at her very own house.

Tune in now.

