Hamzaa Continues Her Rise With 'Write It Down'

In just a few hours Hamzaa will hit the Curtain in East London for an intimate live show.

Part of our monthly Clash Live showcase, it's a chance for the soulful riser to underline her progress, to demonstrate her potential.

After all, she's already come a long way. Standout single 'Breathing Pt 2' featured Wretch 32 and Ghetts, while she's also supporting Mahalia on her incoming UK tour.

Set to appear on DJ Spoony’s new Garage Classical album, Hamzaa is able to balance underground sounds with a mass appeal, continually seeking out something new.

Like 'Write It Down'. Her new single, it's a bold, brooding return, one packed with depth and emotional power.

The perfect preview for her Clash Live show, it's the start of a fresh chapter for Hamzaa.

Check it out now.

