Hamond's 'Never Know' Is A Truly Gorgeous Experience

Hamond is speaking his truth.

The songwriter broke out with recent single 'Outside', a piece of spartan R&B with some electronic overtones.

Supple and soulful, it leads into his debut EP 'Source Material', one that marks the true arrival of this Houston talent.

Bold and adventurous, he seems to make each note count, something emphasised by new single 'Never Know'.

Out now, Hamond pins his R&B leaning vocals - so soulful and supple - against some bewitching production elements.

Comparisons could be made to James Blake in its emotional intensity, but truly Hamond is working in his own lane.

In a new live clip the songwriter performs the song live, his piano improvisations adding a jazz-like feeling to the song.

A remarkable achievement, every single note seems to hit home, the work of an artist with a true sense of purpose.

Tune in now.

