Hamilton Leithauser Lays Out Plans For New Album 'The Loves Of Your Life'

Hamilton Leithauser has confirmed plans for his new album 'The Loves Of Your Life'.

The songwriter is perhaps best known for his role spearheading The Walkmen, before turning solo.

New album 'The Loves Of Your Life' is out on April 10th, with the American artist also planning a UK tour this summer.

"I wrote these songs about individual people," he comments. "I wrote stories and I wrote music; and then I matched them up."

"Not one story was originally intended for the music it ended up marrying. These are people I know, and strangers I’ve come across in the last few years. All of the stories are based on some kind of truth, but I’m not afraid to get loose with the facts."

"Most are both fact and fiction, and some tilt pretty far in either direction. I guess people might call this “creative nonfiction” or just “embellished stories. I wrote and recorded these songs in a studio I built for myself in New York. It’s a tight New York kind of space, and I’m jammed in with all sorts of instruments and equipment."

New single 'Isabella' is out now, with Hamilton Leithauser also placing a teaser video online - watch out for a guest spot from Maggie Rogers.

Catch Hamilton Leithauser at the following shows:

June

2 Dublin Button Factory

3 Glasgow Saint Luke’s

4 Manchester Academy 2

5 London Electric Brixton

7 Brighton Chalk

