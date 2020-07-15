Hamburg Toast Beatles Link With Special Anniversary Show

Hamburg will celebrate its links with The Beatles in an upcoming live-stream event.

It's an age-old question: where do The Beatles' hearts lie? Liverpool, where they were born? London, where they recorded? New York, which welcomed them so historically?

Well, the German city of Hamburg is proud of its links with the Fab Four, who came of age in its array of illicit rock 'n' roll clubs.

Now a special live-stream event has been organised, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Beatles - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best, as they were then - appearing in the city for the first time.

Stream & Shout takes place on August 17th, streaming directly from the historic Indra Club, the original venue in Hamburg's famed St Pauli region.

A two-hour show, it features music, discussion, and more, while the the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg will be streaming a Beatles homage by jazz pianist Julia Hülsmann directly from its Grand Hall beforehand.

Julia Hülsmann will perform at 8pm CET, while Stream & Shout takes place at 9pm CET - tune in HERE.

Check out a preview below.

