Hamburg Art-Pop Duo shi offline Share New Single 'God Is A Witch'

Hamburg based duo shi offline have shared their new single 'God Is A Witch'.

The pair have concocted a full album together, with debut LP 'Goloya' set to land later this year.

A duo that unites Russian born Alisa Tsybina on vocals and German writer Gordian Gleiss, the pair are based in Hamburg's understated but emphatic creative community.

New single 'God Is A Witch' sets out their stall, matching artful electronics through to startling alt-pop elements.

shi offline bring opposites together, with even their most ominous moments shot through with light.

Alisa explains: "Melancholy is my longest friend. Even as a child I was attracted to gloomy music and nothing moved me more than singing about longing, love and complaining about the system or other injustices. I was never a fan of cheerful music and never understood it. The pastel aesthetics came much later, because looking into the dark for a lifetime is quite dreary and one-sided in the long run..."

'God Is A Witch' is out now, an emphatic statement that Alisa explains "was triggered by toxic structures and expectations that are linked to my humanity, utopic role models caused me to wither rather than flourish. But there is a silver lining, a unification and healing! Witches unite, let’s fight for our rights!"

Tune in now.

