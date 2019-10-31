Halsey's Role In The Protests Is Genuinely Inspiring

Halsey has spent the past few days on the front line of the George Floyd protests.

The pop star has been outspoken in her condemnation of Minnesota police for their actions, which resulted in the death of the unarmed man.

The incident sparked protests across the United States and beyond, with Halsey using her social media feeds to help those around her.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

The full extent of her actions of dramatic, with a vivid description of the violence protesters are facing. Yungblud, too, is involved in the protests, with the two working to help those on the ground:

And a big personal thank you to @yungblud who literally ran exposed in front of rounds being shot to drag wounded people to safety without even thinking twice. — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

Alcohol, disinfectant, gauze for excessive bleeding, non stick gauze pads and medical tape, eye pads, butterfly bandages, cold packs, neosporin, bandage scissors, tweezers and ace bandages. https://t.co/p7UAuq5f8e — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

One post stood out due to its incredible power:

