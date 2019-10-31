Halsey's Role In The Protests Is Genuinely Inspiring

Halsey has spent the past few days on the front line of the George Floyd protests.

The pop star has been outspoken in her condemnation of Minnesota police for their actions, which resulted in the death of the unarmed man.

The incident sparked protests across the United States and beyond, with Halsey using her social media feeds to help those around her.

The full extent of her actions of dramatic, with a vivid description of the violence protesters are facing. Yungblud, too, is involved in the protests, with the two working to help those on the ground:

One post stood out due to its incredible power:

