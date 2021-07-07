Halsey Unveils 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' Artwork

Halsey has unveiled the artwork for new album 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power'.

Out on August 27th, the record is set to be a major pop moment, something Halsey is taking in her stride.

The artwork has a striking Renaissance feel, with Halsey balancing differing aspects of feminine representation while somehow managing to subvert each in turn.

Unveiled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it's a powerhouse gesture from the artist.

Watch the unveiling below.

'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power' is out on August 27th.

- - -