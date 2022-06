Halsey has shared their new single 'So Good'.

The track has been hyped for weeks now, with fans left on tenterhooks as to the final product.

Landing online with a thump, 'So Good' lives up to its title, an almighty arena-level bop.

Crafted by Halsey, they were joined in the studio by all-star production team Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin.

Raising the bar yet again, 'So Good' comes as Halsey begins preparations for her history-making headline set at Reading and Leeds.

Tune in now.

- - -