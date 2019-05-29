Halsey Drops New Single 'clementine'

Halsey dropped her new single 'clementine' over the weekend.

New album 'Manic' lands in the opening weeks of 2020, but the pop icon is determined to see out this year with a bang.

Celebrating her birthday over the weekend, Halsey decided to treat fans with the generous gift of some new music.

New single 'clementine' is out now, a fruity number with a frisky visualiser that places Halsey in - of all places - an aquarium.

It's equipped with lyrics so there's no need to Google them, and you could even sing along if that's your thing.

Check it out below.

'Manic' will be released on January 17th.

