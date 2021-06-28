Halsey Announces New Album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

Halsey will release her new album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' later this year.
The pop star has been giving fans clues in the form of billboards, each seeming to point to her next step.
Recently posting a shot on Instagram featuring a Nine Inch Nails tee, Halsey appeared to give the game away.
Well, it's true: new album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' will be released shortly.
Production comes from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who work in the soundtrack field of late has earned a plethora of top awards.
Here's the unveiling.
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power— h (@halsey) June 28, 2021
The FOURTH album by Halsey
Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross pic.twitter.com/BbUx2htDkY
Related: Comfort In Chaos - Halsey Interviewed
Photo Credit: Masha Mel
- - -