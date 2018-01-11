Half Moon Run Announce New Album 'A Blemish In The Great Light'

Half Moon Run are set to release new album 'A Blemish In The Great Light' on November 1st.

The band have been working on new material at their Montreal base, linking with producer Joe Chiccarelli for extensive recording sessions.

The results are almost here. Half Moon Run will release their new album this Autumn, with 'A Blemish In The Great Light' landing on November 1st.

A short Autumn run is planned, with the Canadian group also confirming a night at London's Roundhouse in 2020.

"I think this album still has the sound people expect from us, balanced with more experimentation," comments drummer/multi-instrumentalist Dylan Phillips. "We’ve been diving deep into some styles that we haven’t necessarily explored before. Things get a little heavier, a little harder."

“The assessment process for us is, how does it feel in your heart? How do you groove to it? We often do the dance test: can you dance to it? Do you wanna bop your head to it? I was taking rough mixes home because me and my girlfriend love to cook together, and I’d just blast whatever we’d recorded and see if it felt good to dance to while we were cooking.”

New song 'Flesh And Blood' is online now, with director Sacha Roy overseeing the video.

Tune in now.

Catch Half Moon Run at the following shows:

November

6 Bristol SWX

7 London Electric Brixton SOLD OUT

8 Glasgow The Garage

9 Manchester O2 Ritz

March

12 London Roundhouse

