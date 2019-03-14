half·alive Share New Pop Belter 'Pure Gold'

Rising pop force half·alive have shared their new scorcher 'Pure Gold'.

The project introduced itself with a flurry of singles earlier this year, leading to a bold performance on Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel.

New single 'Runaway' will only increase their acceleration, with its hyper-glossy colours steering half·alive to fresh heights.

Blessed with incredible energy, the single comes equipped with a daring video directed by Carlos López Estrada.

Catch half·alive at the following shows:

November

12 London Electric Brixton

13 Birmingham 02 Institue 3

14 Manchester Gorilla

16 Dublin Academy (Green Room)

17 Glasgow King Tuts

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

