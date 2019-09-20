Hak Baker Offers Frank New Single 'Grief Eyes'

Hak Baker has always offered clarity in his songwriting.

Holding up a mirror to the East London communities that spawned him, his words can move from stark emotion to side-splitting hilarity in just a few seconds.

New single 'Grief Eyes' is out now, and it finds Hak starring loss directly in the eye.

A brave, open slice of music, it's a tender but also devastating look at the pain that lingers just underneath the surface.

The visuals build on this, using actual photographs of Hak Baker's friendship circle to build something uniquely affecting.

He comments: “An avalanche of pain and sadness torments my friends. I need Georgie to come back to us. I want Charlie and Tom Spiteri to expel the grief I read in their eyes. I wish Richie could come to us but he can't. I hope Eugene and his family can find peace in their loss. Free Euge.”

