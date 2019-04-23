Hak Baker Announces New Mixtape 'Babylon'

East London free spirit Hak Baker will release new mixtape 'Babylon' on October 25th.

The songwriter will support slowthai at his sold out Brixton Academy show tonight - October 18th - and comes as he shares a brand new single.

The title cut of the incoming mixtape, it's a stark tale of simple truths, delivered in Hak's honest, unvarnished style.

“There’s no fairytales in East London,” he sings, linking back to his childhood in the Isle of Dogs.

Of the single, he comments: "'Babylon' is dystopia personalised and personified...”

Check it out now.

