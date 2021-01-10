Hair stylist Lyndell Mansfield has died.

The Australian born stylist was renowned for her work in fashion and music, working on a string of high profile projects.

An important and vivid voice across multiple disciplines, she was a true force of nature whose sheer energy seemed to bolster anyone in her presence.

The stylist worked on our Beth Ditto cover - amongst numerous other Clash projects over the years - and made a lasting impression with those on-set.

Sadly, Lyndsell Mansfield died earlier today, with Dazed confirming news of her passing.

RIP Lyndell Mansfield While being one of the most important hair stylists and creatives of our time, she was an all round icon, as everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her can contend. Our thoughts and love goes out to Lyndell’s family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6lIfjOaLFO — Dazed (@Dazed) October 1, 2021

Lyndell Mansfield was diagnosed with COVID last month, before later suffering a heart attack and brain aneurysm.

Friends attempted to raise money to bring her family over from Australia to goodbye, writing: "Lyndell is a fun loving Aussie who loves to travel and always makes friends where ever she goes. Her hairdressing career has taken her on tour around the world to put her highly sort after skills to work on many high profile models, musicians and actors."

Close friend Beth Ditto was enormously moved by Lyndell's passing, and wrote on Instagram:

Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.