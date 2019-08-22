HAIM's Tiny Desk Is A Thing Of Wonder

HAIM have shared a brand new Tiny Desk performance.

The band's new album 'Women In Music Pt. III' lands later this month, following months of speculation.

The three-piece took part in a neat Tiny Desk set for NPR, turning lockdown isolation to their advantage.

The neat three-song set was done remotely, and it features 'The Steps', 'I Know Alone', and 'Summer Girl'.

In the absence of live sets this is the next best thing - it's fun, intimate, and works as a neat preview of HAIM's new album.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Keith Oshiro

