HAIM's 'Hallelujah' Is A Testament To Their Sisterly Bond

HAIM have shared their emotionally charged new single 'Hallelujah' - tune in now.

The group went into the studio with co-writer Tobias Jesso Jr. recently, eager to sketch out something they felt was completely true, completely personal to them.

Reflecting on the bond that keeps them together, 'Hallelujah' is a nakedly emotional piece from the sisters, lyrically astute and melodically absorbing.

It's a perfectly formed return, a real pearl from a group who never let their standards slip. Danielle Haim reveals: “We’ve always wanted to write a song about our bond as sisters.”

Production comes from Ariel Rechtshaid, Rostam Batmanglij, and Danielle Haim, while long-term collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson directs the video.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Grant Spanier

