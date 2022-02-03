HAIM Share Surprise Single 'Lost Track'

HAIM breeze back with new single 'Lost Track'.

The group surprised fans with the new song, posting a lyric on Instagram a few days ago.

Out now, 'Lost Track' is a concise, powerful return, with the breezy West Coast melodies shot against a strident sense of purpose.

Produced by Danielle Haim, John DeBold and Ariel Rechtshaid, 'Lost Track' resonates with that powerful lyric: “I’ll never get back what I lost track of...”

“We had that line written for the last year but could never figure out what to do with it. We kept writing it down, not knowing where it should live. Cut to PTA shooting the director’s cut issue for W Mag with our baby sister on the cover! An opportunity arose to do a quick music component while shooting the story.”

“Paul mentioned having the book Appointment In Samarrra as a possible direction. So we did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club. We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in - just to feel something. We finally remembered that lyric and wrote and recorded the song and shot the whole thing in a few days! Anyway, felt fun to do something very collaborative/ off the cuff.”

Ah yes, but who is this famed 'Paul' do you ask? Regular collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson returns to direct the clip, fresh from his work with Alana Haim on Academy Award-nominated flick Licorice Pizza.

Tune in now.

- - -