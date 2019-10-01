HAIM Mash Up Lil Nas X And Nirvana For Live Lounge

HAIM stopped past Radio 1's Live Lounge last night - September 25th - for a special performance.

The group decided to cover the new Lil Nas X single 'Panini', a song that samples an iconic grunge moment.

The rapper utilised an element of Nirvana's 'In Bloom', seeking out Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain for permission.

Another viral hit from the 'Old Town Road' record breaker, 'Panini' is given the HAIM treatment during a stomping Live Lounge set.

Switching between Lil Nas X and Nirvana, it's a crunching update on the single - tune in now.

