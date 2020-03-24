HAIM Deal With Loneliness On New Single 'I Know Alone'

HAIM have shared their new single 'I Know Alone'.

The band are gearing up to their next LP, with 'Women In Music Pt. III' set to land this summer.

Out on June 26th, it's trailed by a flurry of singles, and potent new release 'I Know Alone' feels primed for these times.

Dealing with loneliness and isolation, it utilises stark 808 beats over mournful cello, while the acoustic guitar is HAIM at their most direct.

There's a sense of unrest at work in the songwriting, one that is eerily in keeping with COVID lockdown.

“’I Know Alone’ was always going to be the next song we released, but it feels eerily appropriate given what’s going on in the world right now,” Haim say about the new single, “We hope this song keeps you company.”

The full video is also online - tightly choreographed alongside Francis Farewell Starlite, it was directed remotely by Jake Schreier.

'Women In Music Pt. III' will be released on June 26th.

