HAIM Confirm New Album 'Women In Music Pt.III'

HAIM will release new single 'Women In Music Pt.III' on April 24th.

The band released a short burst of singles during 2019, and were open about their intentions to record new material.

Now HAIM have laid out their plans for 2020. With a host of festival dates planned - including a headline Latitude slot - HAIM will release a new album next month.

'Women In Music Pt.III' lands on April 24th, it was produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid.

Here's the announce.

order up. our new album Women In Music Pt.III out 4/24/20. cover shot by PTA. produced by d, @matsor and @arielrechtshaid “the steps” out tomorrow. https://t.co/MtFJ9e6kK3 pic.twitter.com/lD4WYNvvCz — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) March 2, 2020

