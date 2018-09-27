Haiku Salut's 'Occupy' Reaches A State Of Absolute Bliss

Haiku Salut are a quietly immersive experience.

The group's music slowly, steadily takes you over, with stunning new album 'There Is No Elsewhere' proving to be an immaculate, addictive experience.

Album standout 'Occupy' has just received the visual treatment, with Haiku Salut unveiling the ambitious VR clip at the “metaphysical launch party” for the new album in Derby.

“The title refers to the occupation of your own space and learning to be proud of who you are,” explains Haiku Salut’s Sophie Barkerwood.

“A feeling of celebration and pride.” Aaron Bradbury crafts the virtual reality video, the inter-connecting lights helping to transform the clip into an overwhelming sensory experience. Reaching a state of absolute bliss, it's a truly spectacular achievement.

Sophie continues: “The feeling of 'Occupy' is about space and ownership and empowerment, so the memories that appear in the video are ones of joy and union”.

“We got everyone we knew to come and film a tiny moment of joy. My parents are in it, lots of friends sharing a kiss, friends kissing pregnant bellies. Having a video in virtual reality feels otherworldly, to experience it feels like you're stepping into a portal to another plane, elsewhere. With the track ultimately exploring ideas of pride and occupation of space, ‘Occupy’ and VR was the perfect marriage.”

Tune in now.

Catch Haiku Salut at the following shows:

September

27 Salford King’s Arms

28 Wirksworth Town Hall

29 Nottingham Contemporary

October

2 Bristol The Cube

3 Oxford Hard of Hearing Centre

4 Norwich Arts Centre

5 London St John On Bethnal Green

6 Brighton The Haunt

