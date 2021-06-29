Haiku Salut Share 'I Dreamed I Was Awake For A Very Long Time'

Haiku Salut are one of the most special groups at work in the country right now.

Everything the three-piece touch is translated into some magical language, reducing mere songs into fragrances and spells.

New album ‘The Hill, The Light, The Ghost’ is out on August 27th, another singular broadcast from this ever-inquisitive group.

Taken from the incoming full length, the poetic, bewitching 'I Dreamed I Was Awake For A Very Long Time' continually turns itself inside out, a little like an Escher diagram being sketched out in real time.

As Sophie Barkerwood puts it: “Our new album is laced with fragments and debris of sound we have gathered over time, ghosts collected in the wild. Memories made more significant by how they came to us without order or form.”

“A while ago a good friend of mine bought me a Tascam field recorder which I carried around with me in case anything interesting happened. I guess I wanted to capture little pieces of the world in the same way we all take photographs,” she comments. “It wasn’t immediately apparent that we would begin to use these sounds as the architecture for an album but as our writing process evolved the textures of these memories became a bank of inspiration.”

“We then began actively searching for ghosts in the world and framing the songs around their qualities. Gathering recordings, removing them from their context and building worlds around them. Capturing and preserving personal experiences, and evoking vivid spaces. You could say the record is a miniature exploration of sound in relation to memory. Each piece is intimately connected to a place in time.”

We're able to share a clip based on ‘I Dreamed I Was Awake For A Very Long Time’ directed by Gavin Repton.

Shot in a disused building in Derbyshire, it utilises the empty space almost as an extra member of the group, shadowing their performance as it undulates.

Sophie describes: “The house was in a state of dishevelment and even though it was bereft of belongings we very much felt the personalities and memories of the past occupants through the old wallpaper and old air. We set up in the attic space, gently moving the dead birds and butterflies out of the way, with the lamps illuminating corners that haven’t seen light in decades.”

“Not wanting to intrude, we tentatively decorated the attic with old photographs found in second hand books, some dating back to mid 1800s. On the wall you can see home footage from friends and family recorded to VHS. The lady in the pink jumper is my Auntie Joan who is no longer with us but whose personality will transcend decades.”

Tune in now.

