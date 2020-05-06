Haiku Salut Have Re-Scored Spirited Away

Haiku Salut have re-scored the Studio Ghibli classic Spirited Away.

The group have a lengthy history of working to film, and this latest project began in a tweet sent to them by a friend, which contrasted their music with the evocation of Studio Ghibli films.

Deciding to break down a few of their songs, they utilised the parts in new ways, creating a fresh score in the process.

Working to the narrative behind Spirited Away, this alternative soundtrack is now online, with Haiku Salut penning a blog about how to sync their music to the film.

“It feels brave to present our music as a pairing to something as untouchable as Ghibli and Spirited Away,” says Sophie Barkerwood. “But these are weird times, and if you can’t do weird things in weird times when can you do them?”

Tune in now.

Haiku Salut will be hosting watch parties for the soundtrack on Sunday June 14th, at 2pm and 6pm.

