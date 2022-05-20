Haiku Hands Switch Between Ecology And Abandon With 'Bye Bye'

Electro-dance trio Haiku Hands are back with a pulsing, rave-ready anthem. ‘Bye Bye’ is the sonic equivalent of a night you wont remember, an infectiously thumping howl of dancefloor bliss. It’s impossible not to get sucked into ‘Bye Bye’s hazy blur of synths. Produced and mixed by Ribongia and El Gusto, the track’s 128bpm flow immediately fills you with a need to move, filling you with a thirst for packed out rooms and flashing lights.

Haiku Hands’ aim for the track is to wash away the sting of a break up - to take the memories and “swallow them down”, before surging into a sweaty crowd of moving bodies. Speaking on the track, the trio explain that it’s dedicated to anyone or anything you want to let go of; “it’s time to say bye bye to the way our world is being led with complete disregard to so many people and our environment.”

The rain-drenched music video captures the feeling of defiance that comes with letting things go. Director Jasmin Tarasin comments: “Haiku Hands create an environment where talking straight and talking out about what you believe in while you are dancing as hard as you can is an everyday occurrence…. ‘Bye Bye’ [is] memorable and makes you feel like stomping and yelling in the rain.”

Tune in now.

Words: Emily Swingle

