Haiku Hands Sign To Mad Decent, Drop New Single 'Onset'

Australian trio Haiku Hands have signed to Mad Decent to begin work on their debut album.

Clash met the three-piece last year, whose dramatic incisions on electronic pop make for some powerfully contagious sound design elements.

Claire Nakazawa summed it up: “The ‘Hands’ is referring to the collaborative nature of the project, and haiku is about words and poetry but also about nature and simplicity, finding the essence of the idea in the purest way possible. They represent the project well.”

Now at home on Mad Decent, Haiku Hands have shared their new single 'Onset', and it plays with the concept of ownership and empowerment.

Surging into fresh space, it's defiantly new school in its approach, flipping the nostalgic elements of the songwriting into a new dimension.

Discussing the new release Claire Nakazawa says:

"'Onset' is the kind of track that you can listen to while walking down the street and feel like you own it. To me it’s a power track, about owning your power, sharing and enjoying it. Classic rap braggadocios with a conscious tip. Feeling the good vibes and not sweating the small stuff. The beat references classic genres."

"Mad Zach’s musical knowledge shines through as he incorporates sounds and elements from old school 80’s and 90’s hip hop, rave and electro and combines them with contemporary, new school electronic production. The result being a fresh, nostalgic, head banging track that you’ve never heard before. Onset is colourful, wild and rude. Get into it."

Photo Credit: Dan Monick

