Haiku Hands Share Outrageous New single 'Manbitch'

Aussie trio Haiku Hands have shared their new single 'Manbitch'.

In these weird and warped times expectations have been upended, the very logic of everyday life torn into a million pieces.

Time for 'Manbitch', then. The latest surreal-pop missile from the Aussie threesome, it's a stupendous slice of over-the-top melodic bedlam.

Outrageously addictive, it was actually conjured during those initial rehearsals in their home city of Melbourne.

Say Haiku Hands: "It's one of the first songs we ever wrote together. It was written and recorded in Joel Ma’s studio in Melbourne with extra production flavour by Elgusto. We were laughing our heads off as we wrote it."

"It’s a club banger and a reimagining of the concept ‘bitch’ for anyone from any gender identification who would like to use it, own it and flex it."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dan Fairman

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.