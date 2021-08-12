Haiku Hands Cause A Ruckus With 'Conclusions'

Australian trio Haiku Hands have shared the full video for 'Conclusions'.

A barbed piece of dance-pop that urges free-thinking, 'Conclusions' appeared on the group's cult 2020 debut album.

Initially a digital only release, the album comes to vinyl on February 4th after continuous demand for a physical artefact.

The trio - who span Melbourne and Sydney - seem to embrace proto-techno analogue jams, while pivoting outwards towards a fresh landscape.

Working from a blank canvas, 'Conclusions' is a raucous DIY banger. Haiku hands comment...

"'Conclusions' is a driving in the car late at night, volume maxed, head banging, face scrunching kind of track. Pulsing burnt basslines and driving drums juxtaposed by floating melodic vocals instantly transport you to the organised chaos of Haiku Hands’ car yard complete with guard dog. Written in full stream of consciousness mode and off a beat written on an iPhone on a plane by Suburban Dark, it’s a timely effortless take on human differences, ideas and why none of it matters when you’re in the zone."

The video for 'Conclusions' was shot by three different cinematographers in three different cities, and the glitchy effects take you out into the Australian twilight.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Cybele Malinowski

